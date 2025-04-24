In Your Parish Headlines: April 24, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, April 24, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

This week, Lafayette Parish welcomes the return of Cycle Zydeco, a four-day bike ride that showcases the vibrant heart of Cajun Country. The ride kicks off this week, offering participants scenic routes, cultural stops, and plenty of festivities centered around downtown Lafayette.

Cycle Zydeco leads cyclists through picturesque byways, connecting one Cajun community to the next. Each day features two route options — one longer and one shorter — to accommodate different skill levels. Along the way, riders can enjoy local food, music, and cultural activities that reflect the rich heritage of the region.

Those interested in registering or viewing route descriptions can visit this website.

Happening this morning in Lafayette, the community is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Healthy Moms Clinic, located on the Women's and Children's Hospital campus. Hosted by the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group, the new clinic aims to provide comprehensive care for women, including obstetrics and gynecology services, in-office ultrasounds, breastfeeding support, and access to a dietitian.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at the clinic's campus location.

VERMILION PARISH

Residents of Kaplan can take advantage of a special event this morning hosted by Second Harvest Food Bank. The “Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market” will be set up at the Vermilion Parish Library's Kaplan Branch starting at 10 a.m.

Organizers say the mobile market provides access to fresh, affordable groceries and offers additional services such as nutritional guidance, healthy recipes, and more. The market accepts cash, SNAP, and credit or debit cards, and is open to all members of the public.

The initiative supports community wellness by addressing food insecurity and encouraging healthy eating habits across Acadiana.

