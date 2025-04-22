In Your Parish Headlines: April 22, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Registration is now open for the annual Wild Side Ride, a family-friendly motorcycle ride and reception hosted by Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Breaux Bridge. The event raises funds for local nonprofit organizations and this year, proceeds will benefit the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency.

The ride is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Courtesy Jeep in Breaux Bridge. Participants can pre-register online at wildsideride.com or on-site the day of the event.

Annual "Wild Side" Ride

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital has been designated a Birth Ready facility by the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative. The recognition honors improved perinatal health outcomes and highlights the hospital’s dedication to maternal and infant care.

The designation follows Our Lady of Lourdes Health's Advancing Acadiana initiative, a $100 million multi-phase investment launched last year. The project includes an expanded neonatal intensive care unit with private family suites, an upgraded labor and delivery experience, a new mother-baby unit, and enhancements to women's medical services.

Women's & Children's is Birth Ready

EVANGELINE PARISH

Heroes Everywhere Animal Rescue (HEAR), a nonprofit based in Ville Platte, is calling on the community to help brighten the lives of their shelter dogs this weekend.

HEAR is hosting a volunteer day at their facility Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Attendees are invited to bathe dogs, play with them, clean kennels, and assist with other tasks to support the animals. Volunteers can register through the HEAR Facebook page or simply show up on the day of the event.

Dinner will be provided by Teet’s following the event.