In Your Parish Headlines: April 2, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH

The City of New Iberia and the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce are hosting a steamboat pavilion ribbon cutting.

Officials say the event is to celebrate the pavilion's recent construction on historic Main Street. Activities kick off at 10 a.m. at 102 West Main Street in New Iberia.

If you're open to work opportunities in the industrial field, you can see who's hiring by attending a job fair as South Louisiana Community College's Economic and Workforce Development is hosting the Industrial Trades Job Fair on Thursday at its New Iberia campus.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 30 employers are expected to be at the free event, which is open to the public.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Parish School System is hosting a memory walk today for Lafayette High School alumni to walk the current campus before the opening of its new facilities for the 2025-2026 school year.

It kicks off at 6 p.m.

A clear bag policy is being enforced. Visitors will be required to use one of two designated entry points for the event and go through a weapons detection system.