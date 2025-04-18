In Your Parish Headlines: April 18, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, April 18, 2025.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Neighbors in Catahoula and surrounding communities are invited to participate in the annual Way of the Cross, hosted by Saint Rita Church.

The religious procession begins this morning at 8 a.m. at Oak and Pine Alley in St. Martinville and will finish around 11 a.m. at the church.

The event commemorates the Easter season and is open to all neighbors wishing to walk in reflection and faith.

Way of the Cross walk

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Veterans in Acadiana will be honored Saturday with a holiday ham giveaway at the Walmart in Carencro.

Several local organizations are partnering for the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies run out. Veterans are asked to bring military ID or other proof of service to receive a ham.

Hams for heroes

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Lafayette drivers are advised to prepare for a long-term road closure beginning Monday.

Giselle Place will be closed for approximately eight months for a full bridge replacement project. That's near Milton Elementary.

The project includes removing the existing bridge and installing a new concrete box culvert, along with other safety and roadway durability improvements.

Detour routes will be available via Lepinay, West Edith, and Picard Roads.