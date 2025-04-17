In Your Parish Headlines: April 17, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, April 17, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH

Residents of New Iberia are invited to attend a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon for a new skate park at New Iberia City Park.

The event, hosted by the City of New Iberia and the New Iberia Recreation Department, begins at 2 p.m. and will mark the start of construction on a community space aimed at giving local youth a dedicated and safe area to skate.

City officials say the skate park is part of a broader initiative to expand recreational opportunities for families and young people throughout Iberia Parish.

City Park skate park groundbreaking

LAFAYETTE PARISH

In Lafayette Parish, high school students now have the chance to take an active role in shaping their community. Applications are open for the 2025–2026 Mayor-President’s Youth Advisory Council.

The program invites students from across the parish to engage with local government, connect with community leaders, and advocate for issues that matter to young people in the area.

Applications are available on the Lafayette Consolidated Government website and must be submitted by June 16.

Applications open for youth advisory council

VERMILION PARISH

Families in Vermilion Parish can enjoy a festive afternoon at the Gueydan Library Branch’s annual Easter egg hunt, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

In addition to the egg hunt, the event will feature a story hour, refreshments, and a craft corner. Library staff encourage parents to bring their children for a fun and interactive way to celebrate the season.