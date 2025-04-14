In Your Parish Headlines: April 14, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, April 14, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields hosts town hall

U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields is hosting a town hall meeting tonight at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in Lafayette.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and residents are invited to hear updates on developments from Capitol Hill and voice their own concerns and questions. The event is part of the congressman’s ongoing outreach efforts to stay connected with his constituents across Louisiana.

IBERIA PARISH

New Iberia Town Hall on Roadway Project

In New Iberia, the city will hold a public hearing this evening to discuss a new roadway project along Hopkins Street.

The hearing will take place at 5 p.m. inside the West End Park Gym. A contractor involved in the project will be present to explain how the construction will affect nearby businesses and residents. The city encourages all community members to attend and share feedback.

SAINT MARY PARISH

Flood gates to close in Berwick

The town of Berwick is taking precautionary measures against potential high water from the Atchafalaya River by closing multiple water gates this morning.

According to the St. Mary Levee District, the closures are to begin at 7 a.m. in anticipation of the river cresting above sea level near Morgan City. The crest is expected to occur on April 20.

Officials say the duration of the closure is still unknown, though current predictions suggest the gates may remain closed for several weeks.

Residents are urged to stay informed through official channels as the situation develops.

