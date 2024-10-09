Hurricane Milton is on his way; you can help

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall tonight in Florida. Parts of Florida have already experienced tornadoes, storm surge, and strong winds. In Acadiana, we know first-hand what the people in Milton's path are feeling.

We also know that Acadiana always comes through when others need help.

Starting tonight at 10 p.m., you'll start seeing the details of our fund-raising effort to help our Florida neighbors.

When supporting disaster relief, time is of the essence.

The Scripps Howard Fund, a public charity established by The E.W. Scripps Company, is working with Scripps stations most affected by the recent hurricanes to identify local nonprofit organizations that can quickly provide aid to the communities most in need.

If you'd like to help, there are several ways to you can donate:

Text-to-give key word: You can text SCRIPPS to 50155 to donate.

Find an online donation form here: Disaster Relief

Scan the QR code below with your smart phone: