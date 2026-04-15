Hospice of Acadiana kicks off annual Hit the Road Raffle

Hospice of Acadiana has kicked off its annual Hit the Road with Hospice of Acadiana Raffle. Each $20 ticket is your chance to win a 2026 Kia Sorento, compliments of Sterling Automotive Group, a $2,500 Getaway Fund, or a Louisiana Adventure Package including a $1,000 Shopping Spree at The Backpacker Lafayette and an Annual Pass to explore the beauty of Louisiana’s State Parks. Proceeds from the raffle support all unreimbursed care and exceptional support services that Hospice of Acadiana provides to its patients and the community.

“Sterling Automotive has supported Hospice of Acadiana over the last several years. We know how important their work is, and we want to be sure that everyone in our community has access to quality end-of-life care,” said Sterling Automotive owner Art Leblanc.

This year’s raffle is all-digital. Tickets can be purchased by scanning the QR code below or online at www.hospiceacadiana.com. Additionally, you can mail a check to Hospice of Acadiana, Attn: Raffle Tickets, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503. You will receive your ticket confirmation in the mail. The raffle runs through Sunday, May 24th, with a live drawing on Facebook on May 28th at 6:00 pm.

Hospice of Acadiana

“The raffle is our largest fundraiser of the year and goes a long way in helping us provide the exceptional programs and care that we give to our patients and their families. More than 500 Hospice of Acadiana volunteers do everything from sewing gowns, crocheting blankets, cooking and delivering food, to caring for folks so that no one dies alone” said Raymond Hebert, Hospice of Acadiana Foundation Executive Director. “Each $20 ticket goes a long way in helping us serve this special cause.”

Hospice of Acadiana, established in 1983, is Louisiana’s oldest hospice and palliative care provider, and the only nonprofit provider in Acadiana. As a nonprofit provider, patients receive care and exceptional support, regardless of the cost or their ability to pay. Your ticket supports bereavement counseling, Calcutta House, Camp Brave Hearts, Food with Love, and indigent care, among others. For more information, call (337) 232-1234 or visit www.hospiceacadiana.com.