Honoring those who served: Memorial Day Events in your Neighborhood

LAFAYETTE, La. — While it unofficially marks the start of summer, Memorial day is truly about commemoration and remembrance of fallen veterans. KATC is bringing you Memorial Day events in your neighborhood so that you can attend to honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives and fought for our country.

In Lafayette Parish, the annual Memorial Day service will be held at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home starting at 9 AM. Tents and chairs will be available, but you are welcome to bring your own seating. Refreshments, including drinks and snacks, will be provided.

In Iberia Parish, a ceremony will take place at the Steamboat Pavilion at Bouligny Plaza from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The event will feature a flag ceremony, a 21-gun salute, and a selection of patriotic music.

St. Landry Parish from 10:30 AM to 12 PM, you can head to the Yambliee Building for their Memorial Day ceremony where they will have a 21-gun salute to pay tribute to fallen soldiers.

In St. Martin Parish, at Parc Des Pont, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, there will be a celebration honoring those who served. The event, part of Tunes on the Teche, will feature dancing, food, and music. Admission is free.

In Acadia Parish at Levy Park, starting at 9:30 AM, a program will honor those from Crowley who made the ultimate sacrifice during wartime. The event will include a brief reflection, recognition of Gold Star families, and a reading of the names on the memorial monuments.

In Evangeline Parish, at the Evangeline Parish Courthouse Square, Mr. J.D. Solieau and the Vietnam Veterans will host the Annual Memorial Day Event starting at 10 AM.

If you can't attend the events in person, please join the nationwide moment of silence at 3 PM. Take a minute to pause and reflect on the significance of this day.