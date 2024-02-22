Historic Immaculate Heart of Mary expanding its classrooms

LAFAYETTE, La. — In just a few weeks, Prime Time Head Start at Immaculate Heart of Mary School will expand to accommodate more students. Established in 1934, this historic school was where the first four black priests in the United States trained and were ordained. Now, it's undergoing renovations.

The $1 million dollar investment will add 5 additional classrooms to its campus, add a new playground, repairs to the school's roof, and renovations to the restrooms will also be done.

“After completing a community assessment, we realized their was a higher demand for ages 6 weeks up to 3 years old,” Dena Thomas, Head Start Director said.

It also means it will be able to educate an extra 170 additional students.

KATC visited the school and asked what this means for the city and for the education of future generations to come.

“What our expansion would mean for the community is more available places for children to go, for younger children to get a quality education. So now, more options other then just daycare," says Thomas. "A child can actually come to Early Head Start even earlier and at a younger age.”

The expansion brings peace of mind to families in the communities, allowing them to feel rest assured that their children are well cared for.

“In Lafayette Parish and in this community in particular, we know that they are a lot of children that are still without anytime type of formal childcare setting or early childhood education facility, so we will be providing a place for them to come,” Thomas said.

Construction is scheduled for completion by late March, and the school is now accepting registrations for the Early Head Start program. They are also looking for any prospective teachers and faculty to apply and become part of the school.

Click here to find out about registration.