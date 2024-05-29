Here's a sneak peek at a "more inviting" football field

LAFAYETTE, La. — Construction is still underway at the new Our Lady of Lourdes stadium and KATC is checking in on the progress at the site of what was once known as Cajun Field.

The $65 million dollar renovations are still underway and construction is still in Phase One; we last reported on the 60-day demolition period back in December.

Now both the lower and upper bowls of the stadium of the west side have been demolished with foundation and concrete being laid to make way for new restrooms, concessions, and even a Ragin Cajun fan store. Temporary press boxes were also built to have on hand for the 2024 season.

Once completed our Lady of Lourdes will be able to hold:



30,000 + attendees



34 new suites



40 new loge boxes



524 club seats

"What you are going to see in August 2025 when the project is completed is a completely state of the art and renovated stadium," says Scott Hebert, Director of Facility Management. "The amenities are going to be out of control, the fans experience from the viewings from the west side of the field in both the club area, the premium suites the concourse even it's going to be a lot closer and more inviting to the field that it’s ever been.”

Hebert tells KATC that the progress is on schedule and is moving smoothly and he’s excited for fans and visitors to experience the stadium and partake in the Ragin' Cajun pride.