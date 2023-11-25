Has the drought affected the holiday spirit?

According to the LSU AgCenter, "Dry conditions across the state have done considerable damage to many Christmas tree farms, but all is not lost."

Although the drought has raised concern among plant nurseries employees, they say the trees are still healthy and they have plenty to choose from.

Christmas is around the corner and while some may be worried about finding a tree, experts say this years drought hasn't completely affected local tree nurseries.

"For the most part everything is looking ok, it could be better," says Hulin.

Jordy Hulin is a nursery foreman over at Native Sun Nursery and Landscaping. He tells KATC that many plant nurseries in the area that sell holiday trees have them imported from other states like North Carolina.

"Their drought wasn't nearly as bad as it was here. I mean everything just took a hit, it's not just the Christmas trees,"Hulin said. "We are doing what we can but we were still able to get class A trees."

Droughts are not the only thing that can affect the holiday spirit according to Peter Damien Mayeux, Co-owner of All Seasons Home, Garden and Landscaping Showplace.

"In 2008 they had financial crisis which affected most of the country so the Christmas trees growers weren't able to sell their trees," says Mayeux. "It takes ten years to grow a tree, fast forward 10 years later and it's 2018. You have a Christmas tree shortage."

Despite the shortage, Mayeux says the trees that are in stock are in good shape and ready to be placed in your living room.

"In Louisiana we had a drought but other parts of the country they had great rainfall like up in Oregon, Washington and North Carolina. They didn't suffer from the heat or drought. So they made for a beautiful growing season," he says.

All Seasons is located at 2974 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA and Native Sun is located at 1401 E Broussard Rd, Lafayette, LA.