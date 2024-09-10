Getting gas ahead of Francine? Here's where to avoid

It's no secret gas stations are busy no matter where you are in Acadiana as neighbors prepare for Francine. With that said, you may find yourself rolling up to the pump, only to find it empty.

Here are some gas stations that are reportedly out of gas in each parish, according to GasBuddy.com Tuesday at around 8:40 a.m. These are subject to change.

LAFAYETTE PARISH



Exxon, 5800 & 6337 Cameron St.

Texaco, 5646 Cameron St.

Shell, 404 LA-93

4-K's Food Mart, 504 Westgate Rd.

Chevron, 1611 Bertrand Dr.

Chevron, 2400 W. Congress St.

Speedway, 1100 N. University Ave.

Conoco, 115 E. 2nd St.

Shell, 1339 S.E. Evangeline Thrwy.

Tobacco Plus, 1407 S.E. Evangeline Thrwy.

Chevron, 1808 W. Pinhook Rd.

Chevron, 6777 Johnston St.

Circle K, 2113 Robley Dr.

Chevron, 3365 Verot School Rd.

Valeron, Chemin Agreable Rd.

RaceTrac, 5100 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette

Super 1 Foods, 3906 N.E. Evangeline Thrwy, Carencro

Chevron, 257 Austria Rd, Duson

IBERIA PARISH



Chevron, 2911 W. Admirald Doyle Dr, New Iberia

Valero, 1423 Jane St, New Iberia

Texaco, 4814 US-90 E, New Iberia

Texaco, S. Lewis St, New Iberia

LeLeux's Grocery, LA-14, New Iberia

Shell, 20355 US-90 Frontage Rd, Jeanerette

Mobil, N. Main St. in Loreauville

Chevron, 102 LA-14 W, Delcambre

Chevron, 4009 Darnall Rd, Lydia

ACADIA PARISH



Shelby's Service Station, 317 Front Ave, Estherwood

Mobil, 305 W Branche St, Rayne

Exxon, 2597 N Parkerson Ave, Crowley

Mobil, 703 S Eastern Ave, Crowley

Chevron, 7009 Church Point Hwy, Branch

High Tide Fuels, 1011 LA-357, Church Point

Chevron, 8019 Grand Prairie Hwy, Church Point

Egan Food Store, 3232 Egan Hwy, Egan

Shell, 438 Trumps Rd, Egan

J&W Grocery, 807 S 5th St, Iota

EVANGELINE PARISH



Super Stop, 902 W Lincoln St, Ville Platte

Chevron, 1241 Tate Cove Rd, Ville Platte

CITGO, 1215 W Lincoln Rd, Ville Platte

Chevron, 1319 S Chataignier Rd, Ville Platte

Spring Market, 1145 Old Hwy 13, Mamou

Canal, 321 6th St, Mamou

Exxon, 3062 Basile Eunice Hwy, Basile

ST. LANDRY PARISH



Sunset Mini Mart, 914 Napoleon Ave, Sunset

Guidry's, 1030 Coteau Rodaire Hwy, Arnaudville

Mini Mart, 104 W. Pound St, Arnaudville

Singh Quick Stop, 547 Country Ridge Rd, Opelousas

Chevron, 10477 Prejean Hwy, Lawtell

CITGO, 1652 U.S. 167, Opelousas

Champagne's, 3802 LA-31, Leonville

CITGO, 150 W. De Jean St, Washington

Texaco, 1344 W. Grolee St, Opelousas

CITGO, 250 W. Bloch St, Opelousas

Chevron, 495 Aymond St, Eunice

CITGO, 3501 US-190, Eunice

ST. MARTIN PARISH



Chevron, Texaco, Exxon, Main St. in St. Martinville

Chevron, 1006 Saint John Bridge Rd, St. Martinville

Mobil, 817 E. Bridge St, Breaux Bridge

Texaco, Rees St. & Grand Point Ave. in Breaux Bridge

Fast Mart 2, 1016 Anse Broussard Hwy. in Breaux Bridge

Jim's Auto Service, 4529 Catahoula Hwy.



ST. MARY PARISH



CITGO, 906 Main St, Baldwin

Mobil, 1100 Iberia St, Franklin

Mobil, 72½ W Main St, Franklin

Mr. D's Travel Center, 1401 Northwest Blvd, Franklin

Food Mart, 7028 LA-182 E, Morgan City

Exxon, 4899 LA-182 E, Berwick

Gulf, 621 California St, Berwick

CITGO, 2051 US-90 E, Berwick

Pic-A-Pac, 2028 LA-182, Morgan City

Conoco, 518 US-90 W, Patterson

Patterson Truck Stop, 1902 US-90 W, Patterson

VERMILION PARISH



Texaco, 410 Charity St, Abbeville

Chevron, 2024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Abbeville

Texaco, 3146 Veterans Memorial Dr, Abbeville

Red Rocket, 15107 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kaplan

Texaco, 908 W Lastie St, Erath

Charlie's Corner Store, 14205 Elm St, Perry

Simon's Northside, 212 E 11th St, Kaplan

JEFF DAVIS PARISH



Chevron, 3955 US-190, Elton

CITGO, 1807 Main St, Elton

Feather Fuel, 777 Coushatta Dr, Kinder

Mobil, 22020 LA-26, Hathaway

Conoco, 327 E Shankland Ave, Jennings

Phillips 66, 314 N Cutting Ave, Jennings

Shell, 1919 Evangeline Rd, Jennings

Phillips 66, 415 W Plaquemine St, Jennings

Chevron, 15125 LA-395, Roanoke

Phillips 66, 505 E Russell Ave, Welsh

Chevron, LA-26, Lake Arthur

Spring Market, 620 LA-26, Lake Arthur

Exxon, 1082 3rd St, Lake Arthur

Express Mart, 816 E 4th St, Iowa

CITGO, 103 E US-90, Iowa

CALCASIEU PARISH



Shell, 428 7th St, Lake Charles

Exxon, 1130 Broad St, Lake Charles

Shell, 3605 Sen J Bennett Johnston Ave, Lake Charles

Exxon, 6607 US-90 E, Lake Charles

Chevron, 801 I-10, Lake Charles

Phillips 66, 5340 LA-27, Sulphur

Conoco, 1612 Ruth St, Sulphur

Shell, 2363 LA-109, Vinton

Chevron, 1783 N US-171, Moss Bluff

Five Star, 2577 US-171, Moss Bluff



If you know of any other locations that are out of gas, let us know. Our team of neighborhood reporters and Acadiana Weather Experts is working around the clock to make sure you have the information you need before, during, and after Francine.

Remember, you can always download the KATC News and Weather apps in your App Store or Google Play for updates in real-time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel