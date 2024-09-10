Getting gas ahead of Francine? Here's where to avoid

It's no secret gas stations are busy no matter where you are in Acadiana as neighbors prepare for Francine. With that said, you may find yourself rolling up to the pump, only to find it empty.
Here are some gas stations that are reportedly out of gas in each parish, according to GasBuddy.com Tuesday at around 8:40 a.m. These are subject to change.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
- Exxon, 5800 & 6337 Cameron St.
- Texaco, 5646 Cameron St.
- Shell, 404 LA-93
- 4-K's Food Mart, 504 Westgate Rd.
- Chevron, 1611 Bertrand Dr.
- Chevron, 2400 W. Congress St.
- Speedway, 1100 N. University Ave.
- Conoco, 115 E. 2nd St.
- Shell, 1339 S.E. Evangeline Thrwy.
- Tobacco Plus, 1407 S.E. Evangeline Thrwy.
- Chevron, 1808 W. Pinhook Rd.
- Chevron, 6777 Johnston St.
- Circle K, 2113 Robley Dr.
- Chevron, 3365 Verot School Rd.
- Valeron, Chemin Agreable Rd.
- RaceTrac, 5100 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette
- Super 1 Foods, 3906 N.E. Evangeline Thrwy, Carencro
- Chevron, 257 Austria Rd, Duson
IBERIA PARISH
- Chevron, 2911 W. Admirald Doyle Dr, New Iberia
- Valero, 1423 Jane St, New Iberia
- Texaco, 4814 US-90 E, New Iberia
- Texaco, S. Lewis St, New Iberia
- LeLeux's Grocery, LA-14, New Iberia
- Shell, 20355 US-90 Frontage Rd, Jeanerette
- Mobil, N. Main St. in Loreauville
- Chevron, 102 LA-14 W, Delcambre
- Chevron, 4009 Darnall Rd, Lydia
ACADIA PARISH
- Shelby's Service Station, 317 Front Ave, Estherwood
- Mobil, 305 W Branche St, Rayne
- Exxon, 2597 N Parkerson Ave, Crowley
- Mobil, 703 S Eastern Ave, Crowley
- Chevron, 7009 Church Point Hwy, Branch
- High Tide Fuels, 1011 LA-357, Church Point
- Chevron, 8019 Grand Prairie Hwy, Church Point
- Egan Food Store, 3232 Egan Hwy, Egan
- Shell, 438 Trumps Rd, Egan
- J&W Grocery, 807 S 5th St, Iota
EVANGELINE PARISH
- Super Stop, 902 W Lincoln St, Ville Platte
- Chevron, 1241 Tate Cove Rd, Ville Platte
- CITGO, 1215 W Lincoln Rd, Ville Platte
- Chevron, 1319 S Chataignier Rd, Ville Platte
- Spring Market, 1145 Old Hwy 13, Mamou
- Canal, 321 6th St, Mamou
- Exxon, 3062 Basile Eunice Hwy, Basile
ST. LANDRY PARISH
- Sunset Mini Mart, 914 Napoleon Ave, Sunset
- Guidry's, 1030 Coteau Rodaire Hwy, Arnaudville
- Mini Mart, 104 W. Pound St, Arnaudville
- Singh Quick Stop, 547 Country Ridge Rd, Opelousas
- Chevron, 10477 Prejean Hwy, Lawtell
- CITGO, 1652 U.S. 167, Opelousas
- Champagne's, 3802 LA-31, Leonville
- CITGO, 150 W. De Jean St, Washington
- Texaco, 1344 W. Grolee St, Opelousas
- CITGO, 250 W. Bloch St, Opelousas
- Chevron, 495 Aymond St, Eunice
- CITGO, 3501 US-190, Eunice
ST. MARTIN PARISH
- Chevron, Texaco, Exxon, Main St. in St. Martinville
- Chevron, 1006 Saint John Bridge Rd, St. Martinville
- Mobil, 817 E. Bridge St, Breaux Bridge
- Texaco, Rees St. & Grand Point Ave. in Breaux Bridge
- Fast Mart 2, 1016 Anse Broussard Hwy. in Breaux Bridge
- Jim's Auto Service, 4529 Catahoula Hwy.
ST. MARY PARISH
- CITGO, 906 Main St, Baldwin
- Mobil, 1100 Iberia St, Franklin
- Mobil, 72½ W Main St, Franklin
- Mr. D's Travel Center, 1401 Northwest Blvd, Franklin
- Food Mart, 7028 LA-182 E, Morgan City
- Exxon, 4899 LA-182 E, Berwick
- Gulf, 621 California St, Berwick
- CITGO, 2051 US-90 E, Berwick
- Pic-A-Pac, 2028 LA-182, Morgan City
- Conoco, 518 US-90 W, Patterson
- Patterson Truck Stop, 1902 US-90 W, Patterson
VERMILION PARISH
- Texaco, 410 Charity St, Abbeville
- Chevron, 2024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Abbeville
- Texaco, 3146 Veterans Memorial Dr, Abbeville
- Red Rocket, 15107 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kaplan
- Texaco, 908 W Lastie St, Erath
- Charlie's Corner Store, 14205 Elm St, Perry
- Simon's Northside, 212 E 11th St, Kaplan
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
- Chevron, 3955 US-190, Elton
- CITGO, 1807 Main St, Elton
- Feather Fuel, 777 Coushatta Dr, Kinder
- Mobil, 22020 LA-26, Hathaway
- Conoco, 327 E Shankland Ave, Jennings
- Phillips 66, 314 N Cutting Ave, Jennings
- Shell, 1919 Evangeline Rd, Jennings
- Phillips 66, 415 W Plaquemine St, Jennings
- Chevron, 15125 LA-395, Roanoke
- Phillips 66, 505 E Russell Ave, Welsh
- Chevron, LA-26, Lake Arthur
- Spring Market, 620 LA-26, Lake Arthur
- Exxon, 1082 3rd St, Lake Arthur
- Express Mart, 816 E 4th St, Iowa
- CITGO, 103 E US-90, Iowa
CALCASIEU PARISH
- Shell, 428 7th St, Lake Charles
- Exxon, 1130 Broad St, Lake Charles
- Shell, 3605 Sen J Bennett Johnston Ave, Lake Charles
- Exxon, 6607 US-90 E, Lake Charles
- Chevron, 801 I-10, Lake Charles
- Phillips 66, 5340 LA-27, Sulphur
- Conoco, 1612 Ruth St, Sulphur
- Shell, 2363 LA-109, Vinton
- Chevron, 1783 N US-171, Moss Bluff
- Five Star, 2577 US-171, Moss Bluff
If you know of any other locations that are out of gas, let us know. Our team of neighborhood reporters and Acadiana Weather Experts is working around the clock to make sure you have the information you need before, during, and after Francine.
Remember, you can always download the KATC News and Weather apps in your App Store or Google Play for updates in real-time.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers