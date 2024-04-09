Mental health services available for students on UL'S campus

LAFAYETTE, La. — Many college students are rushing from class to work or other responsibilities, and it might be too much. But some of them are not taking the the time to seek help when it's available and it is available.

Over at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, officials are reminding the community that support is there if you are struggling.

UL does have free, individual appointments that are available through the Counseling and Testing Center at the Saucier Wellness Center for part-time and full-time students.

The campus also offers other mental health and wellness resources like anonymous self-assessments.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, more than 80% of students experience stress during the semester, with many blaming studying for finals as their biggest stressor, but many don’t seek support and are actually less likely to use counseling services.

Because of this problem, Caemon Scott decided to take matters into his own hands and start Mental Health Week on UL'S campus that features events for relaxation and education on mental health awareness.

Scott says he even promotes the statement “You Are Not Alone” to remind others they do have support.

“These services on campus really want better for you and they are not just saying it. They are not just advocating for you to just come, they really care for you and genuinely want you to be better," Scott says.

He also suggests to reach other to others if you are feeling overwhelmed.

"I will also say find a community find people who actually care for you and uplift you and be there for you no matter what. Because without people holding you down,then you are just by yourself and its never a good place. I know we say you are not alone so in order for you to not be alone, you have to have a good community around you," said Scott.

KATC met one UL student Logan Robichaux on campus who spoke about his own struggles with mental health especially during one of the most stressful times for students just like him.

“There’s this intense pressure that comes around finals cause you are like I have this cumulative thing to try and say everything I learned across the semester. I need to prove myself because this one test grade is going to determine if I am going to make or break this past course," Robichaux says. "And it kind of picks up at the end so you wanna stay up all night, you wanna cram, you forget to eat and you forget to do all this other things but with the anxiety and pressure that you're feeling, its not like you doing it intentionally."

If you are or someone you know is in crisis, help is available through the 988 Lifeline that provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources. To find out more, click here.

To learn more about UL's counseling services click here.