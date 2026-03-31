Free tax prep? You may qualify

Tax Day is coming up on April 15 and you may qualify for free tax preparation services through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA, facilitated by the United Way of Acadiana.

It's something that Marissa Winters, Director of Community Impact with the United Way of Acadiana, says the organization has been a part of for the last 15 years — and something the Internal Revenue Service has offered for the last 50 years.

VITA Free Tax Preparation

For VITA tax assistance, qualifications are as follows:



People who generally make $70,000 or less annually

People with disabilities

Taxpayers who speak limited English

Senior citizens

There is another free online self-service option through MyFreeTaxes.com by United Way that people making less than $89,000 annually can take advantage of as well, which Winters says takes most filers an hour or less.

"VITA is part of our Financial Security work at United Way of Acadiana," Winters said. "The goal is to expand support and make a greater impact throughout Acadiana."

For more information on VITA tax preparation services, click here.