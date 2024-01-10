First Lafayette Parish and City Council meetings under Blanco-Boulet administration

LAFAYETTE, La. — It’s a new year and new LCG administration will be meeting for the first parish and city council regular meeting of 2024.

Residents hope the newly elected members of the council, as well as the mayor-president will resolve the issues in the city.

Laura LaHaye has been a resident of Lafayette for 40 years. She tells KATC that she hopes the new administration and Mayor-President Blanco-Boulet take a firm stance when it comes to crime.

"The crime is heart breaking especially with our young people, we just need to get rid of guns and drugs and all kinds of things,' LaHaye expressed. "We don’t need to just talk the talk but walk the walk."

Both the Lafayette Parish Council meetings and City Council will be held the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of January.

Those who are unable to attend meetings of can watch it live or precorded over at the Lafayette Consolidated Government's webpage.