DJ Troy-D hosting “The Best of Both Worlds” Birthday Bash

GRAND MARAIS, La. (KATC) — A night of zydeco and Southern soul is set to bring music fans together in Iberia Parish this weekend as DJ Troy-D celebrates his birthday with a special concert event.

DJ Troy-D, whose real name is Troy DeRouen, joined Good Morning Acadiana host Taylor Toole to talk about the upcoming “Best of Both Worlds Birthday Bash.”

DJ Troy-D celebrates birthday with "Best of Both Worlds" bash

The event will feature a first-time collaboration between zydeco artist J. Paul Jr. and Southern soul performer David Sylvester, two popular names in their respective genres.

“It’s something you don’t want to miss,” Troy-D said. “For the first time ever, we’re bringing J. Paul Jr. and David Sylvester together on the same stage — the best of zydeco along with the best of Southern soul and R&B.”

The concert will be held Saturday at Mon Ami, located at 7304 U.S. Highway 90 East in Jeanerette. Doors open at 8 p.m., and organizers say they are expecting a large crowd.

Troy-D said the birthday bash has become a tradition, with celebrations often lasting throughout the entire month.

Ticket sales have already been strong, with many purchased through Eventbrite, though tickets will also be available at the door.

Fans can also follow Troy-D on social media or watch his morning live stream show, “The Pancake and Orange Juice Mix,” for more updates about the event.

Organizers encourage attendees to arrive early, as the show is expected to draw a packed crowd.

