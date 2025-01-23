Did your business take a hit during this weather?

In response to the significant economic impacts caused by the historic cold weather that began on January 20, 2025, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is exploring the possibility of requesting federal assistance from the Small Business Administration (SBA). [sba.gov]

If approved, this assistance could provide disaster loans to businesses adversely affected by the weather event. To assess the damages and determine the need for federal aid, GOHSEP is requesting that private sector businesses complete the Economic Injury Worksheet [labeoc.org] and return it by January 24, 2025, if possible.

Submitting the survey does not guarantee eligibility for a disaster loan; however, the collection of accurate information is critical for making assistance available.

Download Survey:

Economic Injury Worksheet - 051410 (R) English [labeoc.org]

Return the survey to:



Allison Hadley, GOHSEP Director of Recovery: Allison.Saari@la.gov

Jacqueline (Jackie) Gazzea, GOHSEP IA Branch Manager: Jaqueline.Gazzea@la.gov

Questions can be sent to either of the individuals above or info@labeoc.org.