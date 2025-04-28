Deadline approaching for United Way grants

United Way of Acadiana urges all educators to hurry and apply for this year’s Education Innovation Grants as the deadline of May 30, 2025, is quickly approaching.

As part of their commitment to provide resources to help more students discover more possibilities, in the classroom the agency provides these grants to give financial support to educators. For the very first time, United Way of Acadiana is extending these grants to not only Lafayette Parish educators but also to the other four parishes they serve: Acadia, Iberia, St. Martin, and Vermilion.

“Last year, we provided the significant sum of $65,000 in grants to Lafayette Parish educators, alone,” said President/CEO Heather Blanchard. “This is one of the many ways that we support youth opportunity and create pathways for children across Acadiana to realize their full potential, and we are thrilled to extend this to all five of the parishes we serve.”

The application can be found at unitedwayofacadiana.org/educationinnovation, and there will be an informational Zoom session on May 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., where educators can ask questions about the application process. Interested teachers should register at https://bit.ly/3CYcLYz.

Previous recipients have included butterfly gardens, book vending machines, and a French festival, just to name a few.

“Whether applicants are seeking to develop hands-on learning experiences, integrate new technology, or design unique curriculum enhancements, we want to help make it happen,” said Blanchard. “I’m excited to see this year’s creativity!”