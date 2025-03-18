Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to recognize Acadiana’s top young professionals

The Louisiana/Mississippi Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Foundation will host Acadiana’s Finest, a campaign to raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis and recognize the area’s top young professional leaders. CF is a progressive, genetic, multi-organ disease that affects 400 people in Louisiana, including many in the Acadiana Area, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The campaign will begin on May 1st and conclude with a finale celebration at River Oaks Catering and Event Center on July 24th, where the winner, Acadiana’s Finest, will be crowned.

“This is our fourth annual Acadiana’s Finest event. We are very excited to meet this year’s honorees and help them develop their philanthropic efforts in the community, network with other like-minded professionals and support the mission of the CF Foundation, to find a cure for the disease,” said Cassondra Guilbeau, associate executive director of the Louisiana chapter of the CF Foundation.

Honorees participating in the campaign will have the opportunity to engage in networking events, develop a fundraising campaign and meet individuals from the Acadiana Area who live with CF.

Nominations are currently being accepted for this year’s class of honorees. To nominate a young professional, contact Guilbeau at cguilbeau@cff.org.

Since 2020, the CF Foundation has funded more than $1 billion in research and care awards, including $238 million for genetic therapy research that may benefit all people with CF, $308 million for research into CF complications and $195 million for care and initiatives at Foundation-accredited care centers. Money raised from Acadiana’s Finest and hundreds of other events nationwide support the CF Foundation’s mission.