Celebrating Mardi Gras when you use a mobility device

LAFAYETTE, La. — Navigating the tight streets of Lafayette during Mardi Gras can pose challenges, especially for individuals relying on mobility aids.

Participating in the festivities can be thrilling, but how do those in our community who require assistance, feel about the crowded holiday?

Originally from Jennings, Adam Jones suffered from a stroke 2 years ago, he’s receiving physical therapy in the Hub City and is enjoying himself for his first Lafayette Mardi Gras.

KATC asked him how he feels about the accessibility during one of Louisiana's busiest times.

“I think Lafayette is the most wheelchair accessible place I ever been to," Jones said. "They very equipped. The city and the restaurants, I'm really enjoying myself for the first time.”

He also had a chance to be on a parade float last week and was carried on by his friends.

Jones tells KATC that those who do use mobility devices and might be hesitant to go out in the crowded streets, to just have a good time and enjoy Mardi Gras.