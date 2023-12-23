Cases of domestic violence show an increase during the holidays due to stress

The holiday season is often accompanied by increased alcohol consumption, which is a well-known risk factor for domestic violence.

Financial and family stresses can also contribute to a uptick in domestic violence cases.

For many the holidays are a time for celebration and love but for others, domestic violence cases actually show an uptick during the Christmas season.

KATC spoke to PIO for the Lafayette Police Department Sgt. Robin Green about how certain factors play into the rise of domestic violence during the holidays.

The rise according the LPD can be contributed to certain stresses that come about during a festive time of the year.

Such as financial stress and an increase in alcohol consumption.

"When you come to the holidays there is a lot of stress that goes along with that," she says. "Not to mention alcohol, people drink a little more excessively during the holidays because they have gatherings and parties. "So we just want to stress to people in the community that if you do have a loved one that you suspect that is in a domestic violence relationship, check in on them this holiday season."

According to Southeast Advocates for Family Empowerment, over 5,000 adult women per year living in Louisiana will experience domestic violence.

If you are experiencing domestic violence or someone around you is, you may call the national domestic violence hotline at 800-799-7233 texting or online chatting is also available.