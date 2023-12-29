Burying time capsules to celebrate Lafayette's Bicentennial 200th year

It is end of the Bicentennial year in Lafayette. Marking the end of the 200th years of the city.

At Lafayette City Hall, city officials and residents of the community gathered to bury two time capsules as a way to say goodbye to the year,

The first time capsule will be opened in 50 years and the other one will be opened in 100 years.

The year 2023 is nearing the end but some folks are making sure the memories last a lifetime.

The final Bicentennial event celebrating the 200th year will give the future a glimpse at what life is like today in Lafayette

Residents and city officials gathered together to say goodbye to a year that celebrated 200 years of Lafayette.

In the time capsules, items and artifacts like musical instruments, gumbo bowls, and photos of city life can be found once opened.

Sami Parbhoo Bicentennial Coordinator, tells KATC it’s a bitter sweet day saying goodbye to the 200th year. But is also happy that future generations are able to open the capsules one day and see what life was like in Lafayette Parish.

"This is the way to do that so there's a lot of times things that will fall through the cracks," he says. "We are going to forget things, history moves forward and we forget about certain communities that played a big role. We are going to forget about certain events that happened that were very special, this is a way to keep that knowledge passed down and hopefully for a very long time."

