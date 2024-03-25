Brown Park public meeting to address concerns over its future

LAFAYETTE, La. — After a recent scale down of its construction plans, a public meeting will be held to discuss the future of Graham Brown Memorial Park.

The Lafayette Consolidated administration announcing back in February that the project is taking a step back in it’s original plans that was first started by the former Josh Guillory administration.

The park that was at first a two-phase $36 million investment will now be converted into just one phase that will cost $15 million instead.

The super sports complex was originally planned to include 7 baseball fields but instead have just 4 and will add back a walking path and a dog park to better fit the needs of the neighborhood.

A council member tells KATC that the meeting welcomes everyone interested in learning more about the plans for the park while providing an opportunity for their voices and concerns to be expressed.

"To put their mind at ease about brown park, it’s going to be develop. To get some input allow them to share with us their ideas and their wants their needs and to be involved in what we are doing and the decisions we are making,” said Elroy Broussard, Lafayette City Councilman District 1.

Broussard says that at that meeting, the community will also get a first glance look at the revised rendition of Brown Park so they can see what it's future holds.

For him, he was left with many phone calls by neighbors in our community that were worried the new plans meant the future of the park was uncertain.

"The community has been asking about the development at Brown Park. Where we at where we going, is there money, are we stopping it, what it's going to look like. So Monday night, we are going to give them the opportunity to view a rendition of where we are at. What it's going to look like in the near future," he says.

Here are the Event Details:

Date: March 25, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Dupuis Recreation Center (1212 E Pont Des Mouton Road)

