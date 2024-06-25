Watch Now
Boil water advisory issues for Magnolia Plantation WaterSystem

Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 25, 2024

Magnolia Plantation Water System, Inc. is back online following damage to a pressure tank on June 14.

This results in a mandatory boil advisory for consumption until further notice.

