LOUISIANA — Tickets are now on sale for the annual spring Angola Prison Rodeo.

Angola inmate cowboys will compete in several events, including Convict Poker, Wild Cow Milking, Bull Riding and Guts-N-Glory.

There will also be live music, arts and crafts, pony rides, carnival games, a carousel and more available before the show begins.

The rodeo is scheduled for April 26 and 27. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m., and the show begins at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online here.