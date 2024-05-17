Acadiana Storms: School closures, government office closures

We're trying to post updates about school, government office and building closures as soon as we receive them.

Here's a list, arranged by parish, of what we have from Acadiana school officials, government agencies and viewers:

Acadia Parish: Due to power outages at Church Elementary and Church Point High, the decision had been made to close school for today, May 17, 2024. Church Point Middle has power and will be open. We will keep Church Point High families updated regarding graduation as we find out more information.

All other schools in the parish are open. We are aware of power outages in other areas. If your family is without power, your individual school"s administration will work with you regarding absences. Thanks for your cooperation.

St. Landry Parish: Due to power outages, the following schools will be closed today, May 17th: Port Barre High, Port Barre Elementary, Arnaudville Middle, Sunset Middle, Cankton Elementary, Beau Chene High, Grand Coteau Elementary, and Ecole Saint Landry.

Evangeline Parish: Due to debris on some roadways and no electricity in several parts of the parish, all Evangeline Parish Schools & District Offices will be closed today (5-17-2024). Decisions about high school graduation ceremonies at Basile & Mamou will be made later today, when we can re-assess conditions. We are planning to reopen on 5-21-2024, as previously scheduled. Please stay safe and check our website for updates.

Lafayette Parish: This is a message from the Lafayette Parish School System. Due to the lack of electricity, air conditioning, and storm damage from last night, Carencro High will not be in session today, Friday, May 17, 2024. Updates on closures for Elementary and Middle Schools will follow later if needed. Graduations for Carencro High and Northside are still scheduled for this evening.

This is a message from the Lafayette Parish School System. Due to the lack of electricity from storms yesterday evening, the following elementary schools will not be in session today, Friday, May 17, 2024. Duson Elementary Woodvale Elementary

This is a message from the Lafayette Parish School System. All middle schools WILL BE in session today, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Vermilion Parish: Erath Middle School is closed today, May 17.

Calcasieu Parish: Molo Middle School will be closed today, May 17, due to a power outage on campus. As of now, there is not an estimated power restoration time. All other CPSB schools and facilities will be open as normal.

