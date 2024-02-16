A parade attendee is raising awareness about the hazards of Mardi Gras throws

LAFAYETTE, La. — With Mardi Gras coming to an end, one woman is leaving the season with a scar.

Kylie Robin and her daughter were enjoying the Fat Tuesday's festivities like anyone else during Louisiana's most anticipated season.

"We were at Cajun field all day watching the parades, we were waving our hands, and catching beads and cups and balls," she says.

Things took a turn for the worse after Robin tried to shield her daughter from an incoming throw.

"A guy was tossing an arrow into the crowd, and he was just tossing it and wasn't try to hurt anyone, but I was worried about my daughter so I ducked forward and when it landed, it landed directly on my forehead," said Robin.

The throw resembles an axe, with a foam blade connected by a wooden stick. The end of the stick struck her, causing her forehead to start bleeding. She was quickly attended to by local emergency crews along the parade route and then sent to the nearest ER, where she had to receive 4 stitches.

"I was lucky it wasn't worse," she said.

She tells KATC that the ER doctors were thankful it didn't hit closer to her eye, but for her and her daughter the fun is ruined.

"My daughter is sad and she doesn't want to to Mardi gras anymore, I really don't blame her but it's shame we are gonna to give up a day full of fun with our friends and family just because these crazy throws aren't being banned. I mean, I agree with cups and balls and things that are soft but shooting a stick at someone's heads isn't smart."

Robin would like future parades and Mardi Gras associations to ban the throw all together so it doesn't happen again.

"Things change because change needs to be had, they don't allow glass bottles on floats because people were getting hit on the head by them. So we fixed that issue, so why not fix the issue of sticks being thrown at your head?" said Robin.

Robin currently has a petition to ban the sticks, click here to find out more.