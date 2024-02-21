A new meal service is feeding seniors in Youngsville

LAFAYETTE, La. — A new meal service in Youngsville, is set to serve the wisest in the community with affordable meals.

A new partnership with the Lafayette Council on Aging, the city of Youngsville, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in the city will host the hall into a meal site. For just a 1 dollar and 25 cents and registration, seniors can enjoy a hot meal and connect with others.

KATC spoke with Gerard Smith, 74 years young during his morning walk.

“I'm out here today keeping my legs under me, I wanna avoid those walking sticks,” Smith said.

He says the program can help support those in the Youngsville community who need it the most.

”It’s a great program, my mother struggled. She was basically living off of social security and I supplemented it but if I wasn’t here to help her, she would’ve been in bad trouble," says Smith.

He also believes that the program can aid in remembering those who are older, when often they are the ones left out and forgotten.

"I think it’s part of the culture, I mean the big thing in this country is something new. You look at different cultures in the world and you look at the Asian culture, they think age is wisdom but here age is 'get out of the way,'” says Smith.

Despite the city name, Mayor Ken Ritter says bringing the program to Youngsville is just a way to honor the seniors who came before us.

“Youngsville you think of it being a relatively young community, but we can’t forget about our seniors," he says. "Our seniors have done so much and contributed so much to our city and to our community so this is an opportunity for us to make sure they are getting out, staying active and being apart of the community.”

The site also serves as a place where those 60-years-old and up can enjoy their meal with others in the same age group.

“Not only does it bring food to the people, it gives them an opportunity to have a conversation and be able to meet someone so it's a huge benefit.”

The Youngsville meal site will be opened Monday through Friday between the hours of 8AM to 12PM. Registration is required and a monthly menu will be provided for those interested.