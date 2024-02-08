A look inside Krewe of Bonaparte's Float Den that's offering more space for it's floats

LAFAYETTE, La. — Go big or go home? This year, the Krewe of Bonaparte's newly opened float den swings open its doors for the first time.

KATC took a visit into the den, where this year's theme revolves around "Night at the Museum." Each float uniquely represents various museums, spanning from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo to the Tabasco Museum in New Iberia.

Funding for the spacious float den is all thanks to the organization's membership fee

Regan Tatford, Krewe of Bonaparte Parade Chairman, tells KATC that in years past they would store the floats all the way in New Iberia but now, this den offers the convenience of closer access to the city of Lafayette.

The venue boasts enough space to accommodate all 30 floats within its expansive 35,000 square feet. This ample storage capacity ensures the safekeeping of the elaborate floats that will drive through the city streets, allowing crews to prepare and celebrate in upcoming Mardi Gras season with plenty of room to spare.

"This is a project years in the making, the krewe decided to invest in our floats first. As large of a fleet that we have right now we need a place to house those floats for years now this is not only a storage facility but a gathering space for our crew members," says Tatford.

This years parade riders will be breaking the record for most bead throwers at 998 float riders.

Krewe of Bonaparte rolls out at 6:30 PM Saturday night starting at Pontiac Point in Lafayette.