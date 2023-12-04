1st Christmas Celebration at Parc de Oaks brings the holiday spirit

Parc de Oaks hosted their first ever Christmas Celebration.

The food truck park opened up just this past year and the hope is to bring more development to the Northside.

The celebration has free pictures with Santa, holiday themed games, and much more.

Sabrina Cormier has lived her whole live on the Northside and says it's a relief to not have to drive too far for some festivities.

"This is amazing, I am so happy we have this on the Northside," she says. "Usually we would have to go way on the Southside or somewhere else, maybe in another city. Now we have something so close to home. We really needed something on this side of town."

She believes that her neighborhood might not be the focus of having holiday events be hosted because of the lack of businesses.

"Honestly I would think it's the economy. There's more business and more put into the Southside as opposed to the Northside," says Cormier. "I think our generation is wanting a change to happen so we have to make the change now."

Owner of Parc de Oaks Christopher Amos tells KATC that having a chance to host these celebrations can show just show a positive impact on the community.

"Growing up I never had much stuff on this northside of town. With you know, Christmas and other events and we just wanted everybody on this side of know there's stuff to do on this side of town," he said.

For Cormier and her 5 year old son, Nehemiah this is an experience they won't forget.

"It's even more exciting because he is so lit about this, so we are just having a really good time and great memories," Cormier says.

Nehemiah is excited and says he will definitely come back next year.

"Merry Christmas everybody!" he says.

