11th Annual Scott Boudin Festival is serving up some augmented reality

LAFAYETTE, La. — We are just days away from the Annual Scott Boudin Festival but this year your videos might look a little different.

For the first time in its festival's history, an augmented reality experience will be offered to those looking to add a little technology to their videos. The interactive caboose is located at La Maison de Begnaud is funded by a partnership between Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission and Ben Berthelot with local artist Brad Boudreaux.

Mayor Jan-Scott Richard tells KATC that says the experience will be sure to be a hit at the 11th Annual Boudin Festival.

"I think it just shows the innovated side of our community and this administration, our focus was from the jump to be more innovated whether it was through city hall or cultural events like this and this is just a different opportunity," Mayor Richard says. "A different digital aspect that you see continue to grow and we are so proud to be the first one in the parish."

If you wanna get down with the pigs it's as easy as downloading the QR code located on the caboose and downloading the Artivive App, that is free on your phone's app store. So you and your family can enjoy some augmented reality while eating some delicious boudin.

