Gearing up for the storm: Cody Savoy demonstrates how to use a chainsaw for storm damages

Storms happen often in Louisiana, and they can cause trees to blow and fall in every direction.

Branches and huge pieces of lumber can end up in roads and yards.

The chainsaw is one way to help with the aftermath, although the chain can get loose in the process. However, it is safe to put it back on when you turn the machine off.

“When the chain pops off, make sure it’s off,” said Cody Savoy. “You would want to pop it back in place like a rubber band because you don’t want to have a recurring issue.”

The chainsaw can be a handy tool though.

“The chainsaw does all the work for you,” Savoy. ”It’s a tool that you don’t have to fight to operate.”

Some tools are not fun to use when the material is wet or dry, but the chainsaw can be operated in any condition.

“Dry wood will cause you to itch,” said Savoy. “That’s the only difference between dealing dry and wet, other than that it works well on both.”

