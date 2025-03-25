Eunice High School Hosts Mock Crash to Raise Awareness About Distracted and Impaired Driving

As prom season approaches, authorities in Eunice, Louisiana, are stepping up efforts to keep high schoolers safe.

According to the most recent data from the National HIghway Traffic Safety Administration, Louisiana is among the top ten states where teens were fatally killed behind the wheel between 2017 and 2021. With prom weekend fast approaching, local leaders are working hard to ensure that teens understand the risks of drinking and driving, as well as the dangers of other distractions.

This past weekend, Eunice High School students witnessed a mock crash designed to demonstrate the severe consequences of impaired driving. While the crash was staged, the message behind it is all too real, especially for medical professionals who see the aftermath of such accidents all too often.

“It hits on a whole another level,” said Dana Ortego, a Registered Nurse. “It’s something that we mentally take home with us because we don’t want to see another family go through this.”

The mock crash serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that come with impaired driving, but it also highlights another significant issue—distracted driving.

One of the most pressing distractions for teens today is their phones. Louisiana State Trooper Public Information Officer Peggy Bourque emphasized the severity of this growing problem.

“Phones are such a problem these days,” said Bourque. “It’s almost as much of a problem as impaired driving.”

The risk of collisions caused by distractions and impaired driving isn't just limited to teens.

Adults, too, make choices that can have deadly consequences behind the wheel. As Bourque pointed out, “A tree falling on your car is an accident, right? But driving impaired and driving while texting are choices that you make.”

The goal of the mock crash event was clear: to instill in students the importance of making responsible decisions behind the wheel. For those involved in organizing the event, the ultimate hope is that the message sticks, not just for prom night but for the rest of their lives.

“The way I see it, if we can reach one kid not to drink or text while driving, we won today,” said Quitin Doyle, one of the event’s organizers.