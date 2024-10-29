Changing the downtown scenery

Lance Ned has witnessed a wave of transformation sweep through Opelousas in recent months, bringing fresh energy and modern amenities to the community.

From the opening of a new Hobby Lobby to the renovation of the beloved Billy's Boudin and a striking mural adorning the Town Hall building, the city is coming alive with new developments and a vibrant look.

As the Code Enforcement Director and Building Official for Opelousas, Ned is deeply invested in the city’s future. His mission is clear: to breathe new life into Opelousas and set it on a path toward 21st-century growth and appeal.

“I was just asked to continue that path,” said Ned. “But continue to push it to the 21st century. It’s challenging, but I’m up for it.”

With several revitalization projects underway, Ned and other city officials have taken steps to address older, vacant buildings, which have long marred the community’s progress. A new tagging initiative requires owners of vacant buildings to pay a re-registration fee of $750. While it may seem steep, the move aims to encourage property owners to invest in the upkeep or renewal of their properties.

“Vacant buildings that have been here for years,” said Ned. “We’re ready to move forward because we want downtown Opelousas to be alive.”

The impact of this initiative is already apparent. Several property owners have come forward to pay the fees, securing their properties and ensuring they remain active parts of the city’s landscape. In the long term, this drive toward modernization is expected to infuse Opelousas with a new sense of pride in the downtown area and throughout the city.

“This has to happen so people can start investing in Opelousas,” said Ned. "Underscoring the city’s commitment to attracting businesses and investors."