Barn fire in Scott destroys structure, kills dozens of animals

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A late-night barn fire in Scott destroyed a metal structure and killed more than 40 animals Monday, fire officials said.

The Scott Fire Department responded around 10:06 p.m. to the 1200 block of South Fieldspan Road after receiving reports of a barn fire. When crews arrived, they found the metal barn fully engulfed in flames, with the fire threatening two nearby homes.

Firefighters immediately began defensive operations to protect the neighboring houses. Two fire engines were used to battle the blaze, along with two 3,000-gallon tanker trucks that shuttled water from nearby hydrants to maintain supply. The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes.

Investigators determined the blaze was caused by ordinary combustibles placed too close to a heat source. The barn was deemed a total loss. Officials said 25 rabbits and 18 chickens died in the fire.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.

The Duson and Judice fire departments assisted at the scene.