Acadiana Workforce Solutions Launches Program to Boost Rural Healthcare Careers

Acadiana Workforce Solutions has announced a groundbreaking initiative to support rural communities through a new program aimed at promoting careers in healthcare.

Backed by a $1.5 million grant, St. Landry Parish and the Acadiana Workforce will collaborate to empower local residents with opportunities to enter the healthcare industry, addressing both workforce shortages and community needs.

Acadiana Workforce Solutions has partnered with Louisiana State University Eunice (LSUE) and South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc). These institutions were strategically chosen for their existing efforts and strong presence in rural areas.

“For us to send participants to LSUE and SLCC, it made sense because they already have partnerships," said Keithen Domingue. "We are actively reaching those rural areas.”

Acadiana Workforce Solutions plans to bring the program directly to residents, emphasizing accessibility. Representatives will visit Vernon Parish, St. Mary Parish, Lafayette Parish, and several others over the next three years. Their goal is to engage with schools and communities, particularly targeting high school students, to inspire early interest in healthcare careers.

"We will be going to schools in eight different parishes," said Domingue. "We will do whatever it takes to get people excited about this program.”

The program provides a comprehensive opportunity, including tuition assistance, career counseling, and other incentives for students pursuing healthcare education. By catching students early, the initiative aims to create a pipeline of skilled healthcare workers ready to serve rural areas.

The inspiration behind this initiative is rooted in equity and opportunity. Rural communities often face barriers to accessing education and career opportunities in healthcare. By addressing these challenges, Acadiana Workforce Solutions hopes to make a lasting impact on participants’ lives.

“A lot of times, people in rural areas don’t have access to something like this,” said Domingue. “This will be beneficial not only for their careers but also for their families and communities.”

For more information on the program click the link : Acadiana Workforce Solutions