Acadiana residents warned about fake text message scam

LAFAYETTE, La. — Scam text messages claiming to be from Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles are circulating across Acadiana, prompting warnings from local law enforcement.

Police departments in Opelousas and Carencro say they have received multiple calls from residents about the fraudulent messages. The texts reportedly attempt to trick recipients into clicking suspicious links.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles confirmed the messages are fake and reminded residents that the agency is referred to as the OMV — not the DMV.

Officials urge anyone who receives the text not to click on any links. Instead, delete the message and report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov.