Church gathers to support single survivor in plane crash

Wade Berzas, the single survivor of Saturday's plane crash is recovering while parishioners at his church gathered for a rosary to show support.

"He will certainly be aided by his faith and by the prayers of others in his recovery," says Father Patrick Broussard.

The original plan was for a small group prayer service at the chapel at Our Lady of Sacred Heart in Church Point but the outpouring of support was so immense on Sunday afternoon that a large crowd ended up in the main church. Father Broussard says Wade is well known and a vital member of the congregation.

"Wade is very active. He actually started a program here in the parish called 'That Man is You.' It's a program for men to better themselves as husbands as fathers," said Broussard adding that his strong faith will carry Wade through his recovery.

"Our sadness is filled with hope and so we're sad to see this but we're always hopeful that God can bring good out of that. Out of the death of God came the resurrection and so we trust that God can bring good out of anything."

At this time, no official fundraisers have been set up for Berzas.

In remembrance for one of the youngest passengers to lose their life in Saturday's plane crash, friends of Michael "Walker" Vincent gathered to celebrate his 16th birthday.

According to the Advocate , friends and family gathered Sunday afternoon to remember the 15-year-old Ascension Episcopal School student.

The paper says that Vincent's father brought his son's birthday cake and was presented with a signed poster board filled with handwritten memories and photos of Walker.

The NTSB held a press conference on Sunday providing some preliminary details on the crash and investigation.

