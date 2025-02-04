A New Opportunity to Pursue Your Medical Dreams

Emerge Pulse offers a streamlined, four-week accelerated program designed to equip students with essential skills without prolonging their education.

To enroll, applicants must be 18 years or older, making it an accessible option for many local residents.

"It is helpful because it won't prolong the class," says Eugenia Washington, the program director. "You can get the information that is needed and start in your career field."

The tuition varies depending on the course: The Phlebotomy Course will cost $960 and the EKG Course will cost $1,060.

Despite the difference in tuition fees, one aspect remains constant—the program’s location. Based in Ville Platte, Emerge Pulse is strategically positioned to be accessible to multiple surrounding parishes.

"I can catch all the surrounding areas," said Washington. "So it's the best spot so it won't be too far off from the other areas."

You can apply to the classes by clicking the link below:

