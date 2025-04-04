A Hub of Art, Talent and Opportunity for Young Creatives

St. Landry Parish is known for its rich cultural heritage, from producing some of the most accomplished athletes to being the birthplace of zydeco music.

But what is sometimes overlooked is the parish’s thriving art scene, which has been nurtured through a long-standing tradition of fostering young talent. One of the standout initiatives that have helped showcase local creativity for 18 years is the annual student art exhibit.

This exhibit, which invites children from first to sixth grade enrolled in the St. Landry Parish public school system, is more than just a display of creativity—it's an opportunity for young minds to shine. For many kids, it's the first time they get to showcase their work in front of an audience, giving them a sense of pride and accomplishment.

While the importance of the arts is often overlooked, the impact it has on children is profound.

"There is not a lot of value put on the arts, so I'm glad that we have this opportunity for kids to shine through art," said Jerome Ford.

Ford was introduced to the world of art at a young age. His passion for art began as a child, and his participation in the program helped him realize that art was more than just a hobby—it was a potential career path.

"I finally got in the program in the seventh grade," said Ford. "I would be the first one at the teacher's door, waiting for the teacher to come."

For Ford, this was a turning point in his life, where his love for art shifted from a casual interest to a true passion. The program not only provided an outlet for Ford’s creativity but also helped him build his self-confidence.

"The program is used for kids to become more confident in themselves," Ford explains. "To see the growth in someone who doesn’t have confidence in themselves is rewarding."

The introduction of technology is at the forefront of next year’s plans, as Ford looks to integrate digital art and tech-driven creativity into the program.

"Technology is a big part of the arts now," said Ford."So, that's my goal for next year—adding that into the program."

