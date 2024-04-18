A food truck park is heading to Opelousas

A food truck park will be here in Opelousas with vendors from all over the state. The trucks will have a selection that will satisfy all tastebuds.



“They will be able to pick from any food they want," said Derian Maddie. whether it’s a burger or Mexican or Asian, there are a ton of things to choose from.”

The park will also help vendors who say their location is sometimes overlooked.

“People still don’t know about us," said Maddie. "We are tucked off on the highway and nobody ever sees us.”

Food trucks will be the park's main attraction, but the plan is to expand and get a playground in the yard and a stage for local artist to perform their music. The goal is to help businesses and create a fun place for locals.

“I wanted to build a place where people can hang out," said the owner of the food truck park. "I want people to enjoy some good food, and have a place where people can relax.”