Local LSU athlete paying it forward with NIL compensation

BATON ROUGE — Blayne Griffin is a high school student in Baton Rouge who lost his leg to cancer.

His story recently caught the attention of "Dreams Come True of Louisiana", a non-profit that grants dreams to children in Louisiana with life-threatening illnesses.

Executive director, Becky Prejean, emotionally says, "these kids and what they go through... (he) couldn't play football, lost his leg... their lives change completely."

As a former football player of Central High, it was only fitting that Blayne's favorite college team was LSU.

"When I called to see if he wanted to be a dream child for a day and to meet Jack Bech, (his) mom told me he was so excited.

And what better way than to fulfill that dream than spending his day with LSU tight the, Jack Bech, showing him around the facility.

"Being able to do that for him and showing him what it's like to be an LSU player, one of the dreams in his life, it was really special for me and him", says Bech.

Athletes like Bech, are now eligible to get compensation for their name, image and likeness. The former St. Thomas More standout has now pledged some of those NIL funds to the Dreams Come True Foundation.

"For kids where a lot of things get taken from them, not from anything they just... just natural circumstances... I love to do things like that."

"I feel like this has really picked us up a big notch and more people are finding out about us. For Jack Bech to pick Dreams Come True as his charity through the NIL, it's enormous. It's like a dream come true for me!"

