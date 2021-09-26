Local Lafayette bakery shows community appreciation

Saturday, a local Lafayette bakery wanted to show appreciation to the community with a host of sweet things for September `17's National Bakery Day.

Jermela Decuir-Haynes, owner of Sweet Envie on Moss Street said, "Today we are celebrating National Bakery Day, it actually was last Friday, September 17, but we are observing it today.

So, what i wanted to do was simply just do something as an appreciation to the community, so many people have supported us, and we've been open 6 months now, and I just wanted to do something as an appreciation for the kids, or the kids at heart."

Kids were able to meet Chase and Skye from the kid's show Paw Patrol and enjoyed taking pictures with them while enjoying sweet treats.

It was a two hour outdoor event.

To visit Sweet Envie LLC, it is located at 4302 Moss Street in Lafayette.

