Local Knights of Columbus Council donates to three LPSS libraries

Funds are being donated to three Lafayette Parish School System libraries to buy new books for students.

LPSS says the funds come from the St. Basil Knights of Columbus Council No. 10721. The donations will go to Charles Burke Elementary, Ridge Elementary, and Judice Middle.

The money donated will be used to buy new library books for students.

"We really appreciate this donation from the Knights of Columbus. The books we order will help us to promote a love of books and reading," said Loretta Williams Durand, Principal of Charles Burke Elementary.

The Dr. Gerald Waguespack Memorial Library Donation was given in memory of the late Gerald Waguespack. Dr. Waguespack was a past KC member and longtime educator.

