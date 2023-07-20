Local high school football teams featured in Hulu documentary

NEW IBERIA — The year was 2020. COVID restrictions were lessened, high school football teams had adjusted to their "new normal" and the Edna Karr Cougars were primed for their fifth straight state title.

That was until Carencro spoiled that reality in the 4A state championship.

The following season, the Cougars still in the playoff hunt but this time they would face another Acadiana team — Westgate — in the semifinals.

"It was really a great experience", says junior defense back, Jaboree Antoine. "Being able to play as a freshman in a big game like that."

And the Tigers topped the Cougars with a 27-20 victory, winning their first ever championship the following week.

It's all in the Hulu documentary "Algiers, America". Both of those seasons from the Cougars in HD. Restless workouts on the field and for a handful of athletes, restless days off the field.

"They're a top line program. That's still what we aspire to be", says head coach Ryan Antoine. "We won that game but for them to win six straight or however many they won, that's hard to do in our level of Louisiana football."

"Algiers, America" gives a scope of how Edna Karr athletes endure living on the Westbank of New Orleans, through hurricanes and senseless violence that happens too often in that community. But closer to home in New iberia, Westgate athletes can relate.

"I feel like everybody got their own story they have to tell, so when we step on that football field, it helps us get our story out and show everybody who we are."

"It's very hard to coach kids from these urban areas. Maybe kids who grew up without dads or don't have all the means to be able to get the things that they want and to deal with things well outside of football."

For two championship caliber teams, their yearly goal is to win. But their year-round goal is to win at life.

"Football is the last thing we talk about. Sometimes we're that provider or that counselor dealing with school or academics. A lot of the times, these kids bring a lot more to the table than just football and this is just their scapegoat. We'll deal with a lot of things outside of football before getting to the football game. It takes a lot to get to a Friday night here."

