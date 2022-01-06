Local gym reflects on yearly covid adjustments

LAFAYETTE — "We've seen many people coming in and out of the gym and signing up", says Revfit trainer, Kristan Leger. "Its the beginning of the year and we've definitely seen an increase from this year as obviously from last year.

The most wonderful time of the year and the busiest for local gyms as they add new clients looking to start the new year on the right foot.

But this time feels different.

A year ago, state mandates were in place allowing a certain amount of people inside and those people had to mask up.

Trainer Kristan Leger says after the past year, fitness goals are back to being a priority.

"People have really been coming in ready to take their health journey back. After the last year that we've had

in 2020 and even coming back into it in 2021, people have really been ready."

A yea later, things are back to normal at Revfit but with new rules in place in order to keep clients comfortable and safe.

"Our staff is still wearing masks and hat's something that's not only to protect everyone else but for them as well. We are also utilizing the good weather so a lot of our classes training and boot camps are outside. We still try to get them to use their own weights in classes and not sharing anything with other people. We're just trying to maintain that distance but our cleaning protocols... if Covid taught us anything is just a whole new level of staying on top of our cleaning."

Client Yanissa Guillory says going through the changes of the year was frustrating at times but she's always felt safe during her workouts.

"It was aggravating because it was a change, but it was for the better."

