Local grocery stores prepare for potential hurricane

As Ida approaches the coast, and possibly Acadiana, local grocery stores are preparing to help residents.

At Shawn's Cajun Meats and Grocery in Delcambre, the store is no stranger to storm damage. In 2005, the Shawn's was demolished by Hurricane Rita.

Pat Darby, a cook at Shawn's, said the area is prone to collecting lots of water.

"Get prepared, stay calm, and if they tell you evacuate in this area, evacuate - don't try to ride it out," Darby said.

Jimmy Wyman is a resident of New Iberia. He told KATC he decided to get a head start on hurricane prep to beat the lines over the weekend.

"They not bad right now, but they fixin' to get bad," Wyman said. "I would say starting tomorrow or this afternoon, yeah, especially with the cone showin' straight toward Louisiana."

Items to consider purchasing to make sure your household is prepared are:

Flashlights

Lighters or matches

Charcoal

Candles

Bottled water

Canned food

Portable chargers

Batteries

According to the Red Cross, every household should have 3 days worth of nonperishable food and water - specifically, a gallon of water per person, per day.

