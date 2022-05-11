Local father fighting for higher penalty on fentanyl transport

LAFAYETTE — Bob Broussard of Lafayette is grieving the tragic loss of his daughter.

"It's a different planet out there, that thing is deadly. It'll take you down and it's killing our children."

Jonterez Broussard, fell victim to the fentanyl epidemic at 20 years old.

"My daughter went out with two friends and bought a gram of cocaine. Three of hit in the ground and neither one of them knew it was laced", says Broussard.

Keith Talamo is the chief investigator in the Lafayette parish coroners office. He says when it comes to fetnanyl overdoses, the parish is on track to set a record, at more than 200 deaths.

"So the numbers are growing. This week alone we already had three overdoses. The overdose mix we're seeing marijuana, methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl, cocaine mixed with fentanyl and just fentanyl."

Broussard has been present at state senate meetings to fight for more jail time for those spreading the drug.

Currently, one can serve anywhere between 5 to 40 years. Today, he spoke about minimizing the good conduct option.

"On the minimum, mandatory of five years with good time, that person will serve 1.5 years with my calculation. We're not in favor of 1.5 years."

Broussard's plans are to "enhance the penalty of drug dealers and protect the victims."

