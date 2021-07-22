Local car wash donates $50k to domestic violence crisis center

An "award-winning leader" in car wash and detailing services donates $50k to a local domestic violence crisis center today.

Classic Auto Spa, a family-owned car wash business, announced that they have made a donation of $50,000 to Faith House of Acadiana.

The purpose of the donation, they say, is to offer support so that Faith House can continue its mission to providing shelter, safety, empowerment, and advocacy, to survivors of domestic violence.

They say, Louisiana continues to have one of the highest incident rates of domestic violence in the country.

Each year, Faith House shelters nearly 300 survivors, provides crisis services to over 1,700, and answers 4,000 crisis calls, according to their press release.

"Unfortunately, the need for services surpasses capacity which results in turning away almost 600 people seeking shelter, many of which were mothers with children. This donation is part of our ongoing commitment to give back to the community,” says Mark Veverica, Classic co-owner. “We’ve been discussing this donation with the executive director of Faith House for several months, and have requested that the money be used to help find solutions for lack of adequate shelter space for survivors.”

"The Classic Auto Spa," Billi Lacombe, Faith House’s executive director said, "have been a partner to our organization for quite some time. Classic’s generosity of time, resources, and philanthropy is the embodiment of the caring culture of Acadiana. We gratefully accept this donation towards expanding our safety net for survivors of domestic violence, and extend our sincere appreciation to Classic for its outstanding support.”

Faith House of Acadiana was established in 1980 as a shelter for homeless women, today Faith House serves as a full-service crisis center and shelter for survivors of domestic violence throughout a seven-parish area in Louisiana.

For more information, visit www.FaithHouseAcadiana.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel